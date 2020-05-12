Rocky Mount community hosts parade for local man’s 95th birthday

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – It was a night for celebration in one Rocky Mount neighborhood on Monday.

Local first responders pulled out all the stops for a drive-by parade for Buford Harrison on his 95th birthday.

He’s a former magistrate judge and firefighter among other things. The Sheriff’s Office and other departments wanted to make sure Harrison knew just how much the community appreciates him.

“I’m happy to be here, that’s all I can say, happy to be here,” Harrison said. “Lucky to be here too, people don’t normally live that long.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Harrison is a friend of the department and deserves all the recognition he receives.