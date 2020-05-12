Virginia’s Community Colleges tale remote learning to new heights

RICHMOND, Va. – Pandemic or not, taking online college courses in Virginia just got a little easier.

College Anywhere VA is Virginia’s Community Colleges new distance learning platform. The portal features 10,000 online college courses from nearly two dozen colleges across the country.

On the site, you can also connect with what they refer to as a college navigator. A representative from one of the community colleges can walk you through the enrollment process and help you decide which classes you may want to take.

Despite the uncertain times, Virginia’s Community Colleges’ intent is to bring some stability.

“So this is a good option for students and families who aren’t quite sure what’s happening this summer maybe not quite sure what’s happening this fall but they want to keep their higher education aspirations on track,” said Jeffrey Krause.

Krause is the assistant vice chancellor for strategic communications at Virginia’s Community Colleges. He says last year they served 150,000 people online so they were familiar with the online class structure before this pandemic.

“These are courses that are expected, planned, and attended to be offered in an online or distance format. So people are going to get a high-quality education, these are high-quality courses and they’re incredibly affordable,” Krause said.

Depending on the class it can count towards your associate’s degree, a certified program or count for a student looking to transfer to a university. College Anywhere VA even features classes for workforce training programs.

Courses cost the same as in-state tuition for classes that meet in person.

Check out College Anywhere VA here.