‘We miss people’: Roanoke breweries getting creative to reopen under strict guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. – Local businesses are trying to figure out how to reopen under Phase One restrictions.

That includes breweries, limited to outdoor seating only at half capacity.

“It’s kind of been like a ghost town,” said Bryan Summerson, president of Big Lick Brewing Company. “Keeping our head above water a little bit but we miss people.”

Big Lick Brewing Company in Roanoke plans to reopen Friday under Phase One, but things are going to look a lot different. The brewery will have one entrance, someone counting each person who comes in, no menus, plastic cups and social distancing guidelines.

Normally, the brewery can have about 360 people outside but under Phase One, they’re capping that at 75.

“We just felt comfortable that way. We can handle that. Lines won't be huge we hope,” Summerson said.

Other breweries in Roanoke have far less outdoor seating.

“Anyone who's been to Starr Hill knows that our patio is less than ideal,” said Alex Conner, general manager of Starr Hill Brewery.

With very limited outdoor space, Starr Hill is thinking outside the box by applying for a special permit to use part of the parking lot for seating.

“It's beyond just the obvious need to bring in revenue. The heart and soul of our business is our customer and those customer interactions and that's what we've been missing for these last 8, 8 weeks now? I've lost count,” Conner said.

Without the green light to extend the perimeter, Phase One may not happen for Starr Hill.

“We could make it work but should we? Probably not,” Conner said.

Each brewery has a different strategy for walking the fine line between personal health and financial health, with reopening just days away.

“We'll try it this weekend and if it's a disaster, we may have to pull back,” Summerson said.

Employees at Big Lick will be wearing gloves and face masks. They’ll also be cleaning extensively, after each customer.