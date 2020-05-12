What’s News Today: Budgets, tired students

ROANOKE, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Finance Committee will meet today. It will discuss possible reductions in the county budget for the next fiscal year. It will also review several contracts.

Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing tonight. You can weigh in on the Forest Brook Road Corridor Study. The plan calls for trimming overgrown vegetation and upgrading guard rails in the short term. Long term, improved curbing, upgraded intersections and crosswalks will be installed. Council will also continue looking at balancing its budget.

The Salem School Board will discuss transportation mode and sleep, which could impact classroom performance. The school district looked into the impact it has on students and could use the data to adjust bus routines and school start times.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting tonight. It will approve the budget for the school system. If you would like to comment, you can submit them in writing through the county’s website.

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors could approve its budget and tax rates for the next fiscal year. The Machinery and Tools Tax and Personal Property Tax rates could be decreased in the $107 million plan. You can watch the meeting online using passcode 875897.

The Lynchburg Police Department will pay tribute to fallen law enforcement officers today. It will hold a virtual ceremony this morning at 10 a.m. as part of National Police Week. The event will be live streamed on Facebook.