What’s News Today: school construction, coronavirus updates

ROANOKE, Va. – Construction is expected to resume today at Cave Spring High School. Work stopped after 25 people, linked to work at the site tested positive for COVID-19. Not all of them are employees, some are family members. Work stopped last week.

The city of Roanoke will give an update on its COVID-19 response efforts today. Dr. Molly O’Dell from the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts will join the conversation. You can watch it live at 3 p.m.

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force holds an online town hall today. Representatives from emergency medical services will take part, talking about COVID-19 response. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on the county’s YouTube page.

There’s a coronavirus testing site today in the New River Valley. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Radford Recreation Center. The site is closed to the public. You will need an authorization letter from the health department and an appointment.