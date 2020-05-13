Carilion calls on recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma for new study

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion is participating in a study to help treat coronavirus patients.

More than 1,500 hospitals nationwide are taking part in this research.

The trial uses plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat those currently hospitalized.

Carilion is asking those recovered patients to donate their plasma to help.

Doctors said having local donors means getting that treatment to your local hospital faster.

“Their antibodies and their plasma is actually infused into a patient who's still severely ill with the COVID illness in the hospital and it may help that person survive their illness,” said Dr. Dorothy Garner, interim chief of infectious disease at Carilion.

You can donate plasma for this study through the American Red Cross.

Learn more about the research and how you can donate.