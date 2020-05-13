'Cherish all the moments you have with your kids’: Staunton family makes short films from home

STAUNTON, Va. – While some families are using this time at home to watch more movies, the Peters family from Staunton is making them.

Hudson and Henley Peters, along with their dad, Brett, have created their own production company during the stay-at-home order. It’s called “MakeDo Productions” and so far they’ve made three short films.

“Just to have some enjoyment with our family where we can watch those videos over and over again, especially when they get older, but also just to have some type of enjoyment now because it’s such a crazy time we’re living in,” said Brett.

Filming takes place each Sunday, a day historically designated for adventure by Brett’s father.

“'Sunday fundays’ is what he kind of called them,” Brett said. “They were free and they required no effort, it was just like, ‘Hey, let’s go to the airport and watch planes take off.’”

In January 2019, Brett’s father died of cancer.

“He just made it very clear,” Brett said. “Cherish all the moments you have with your kids and, you know, I’m not going to be around anymore to go on Sundays with you, but you can make sure you continue doing these adventures.”

Those adventures do continue even while in close quarters.

“We really like making movies, it’s really fun,” said Hudson. “And our next movie is going to be ET and Top Gun.”

With an endless number of ideas, and the right kind of motivation, MakeDo Productions is helping these men make special memories.

“And I’m like, ‘Hey, hard day’s work and you get a Slurpee.' I mean, it’s kind of a joke but they’re like, ‘OK, hey we’ll do this for a Slurpee,’” said Brett.