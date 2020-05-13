Lynchburg’s pool, aquatic attractions to stay closed over summer due to coronavirus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s Miller Park Pool, Riverside Park Sprayground and Riverfront Park Fountain will all stay closed over the summer due to coronavirus, according to city manager Bonnie Svrcek.

“We know the community will be disappointed,” said Svrcek, “We considered alternatives and took into consideration the Forward Virginia Plan and CDC guidelines; however, the bottom line was the safety of this community, our patrons and our staff.”

The city’s parks and trails will remain open, as well as other recreational activities.

“We encourage everyone to get out this summer and enjoy the beautiful outdoors. The canoe and kayak rental at Ivy Creek will be available, and all of our adult softball, kickball, tennis and flag football will be available," said Jenny Jones, Lynchburg parks and recreation director.

According to Jones, an abbreviated version of the city’s activity guide with ideas, programs and activities will be mailed to every household soon.