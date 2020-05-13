River Ridge Mall implements safety measures in response to Phase One of Virginia’s reopening

LYNCHBURG, Va. – River Ridge Mall is implementing some safety measures in response to Phase One of Virginia’s reopening plan.

According to a release, the mall be temporarily closing or restricting access to the following areas:

Play area

Food court seating area

Amphitheater seating

Drinking fountains

Common area vending machines and units including kid’s rides, massage chairs and more

The mall will also be redesigning common area seating to allow for social distancing and increasing the availability of hand sanitizer throughout the mall, in addition to ramping up the sanitation of the mall’s common areas.

The mall has remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Stores that are still open include:

JoAnn Fabric & Craft

Shoe Department / Encore

Henebry’s Jewelers

Finish Line

Journeys

Cell City

Farmer’s Garden (open for carry out and delivery)

Footlocker and FootAction are expected to reopen Saturday, and American Eagle and Belk are set to open Monday.