Several displaced after unattended cooking causes house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville family is without a home after a house fire Wednesday morning, according to city officials.

Authorities say crews were returning from another call and arrived on scene at 2:31 a.m., where they found a small one-story house with heavy smoke.

Everyone who lived in the house was outside when crews arrived, and crews say the fire was knocked down at 2:42 a.m.

Officials say the kitchen sustained heavy fire damage and the rest of the house sustained moderate heat, smoke and water damage.

Authorities say no one was injured, and everyone who lived in the house will be staying with family members.