Virginia Dept. of Health on reopening: Don’t act as if life is back to ‘normal’

ROANOKE, Va. – Shopping, eating out and going to a hair salon will be possible in our area in just a few days.

However, a Virginia Department of Health (VDH) official has a warning: When things reopen, people should not act like everything is back to normal.

Dr. Molly O’Dell with VDH’s Roanoke City and Alleghany Health districts said everyone needs to be on their guard and continue social distancing, wear face coverings, and wash their hands even after some restrictions are lifted.

O’Dell added that it’s not a choice between staying healthy and supporting the economy; everyone can find a way to safely do both.

“What we don’t want to happen is for people to just think that Phase One means that, ‘Oh, everything is fine.’ Because as you can see, we’re still having a number of cases,” said O’Dell in a virtual press briefing on Tuesday morning.

Dr. O’Dell also said people should wear face coverings when they exercise outside. Pools will be open for exercise only. Since the virus isn’t known to be spread through water, current pool cleaning practices will do.