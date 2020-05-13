WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam expected to confirm that Virginia will enter Phase One on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update to Virginians on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Northam is expected to announce that Virginia will indeed enter Phase One on Friday during his 2 p.m. update.

The governor previously stated that while it’s his plan to enter Phase One on Friday, if conditions change, he would push back that date.

He announced Tuesday that North Virginia will be able to remain in Phase Zero until May 29, despite the rest of the state moving into Phase One.

As of Wednesday, there are 26,746 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 927 people have died.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]