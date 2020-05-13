WATCH: Roanoke leaders hold May 13 coronavirus news conference

Published: May 13, 2020, 2:54 pm Updated: May 13, 2020, 3:22 pm

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and other city leaders spoke on Wednesday afternoon.

Roanoke leaders hold May 13 coronavirus news conference Hear from Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and other city leaders before the city enters Phase One on Friday. Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

The news conference is one of the city’s weekly news conferences scheduled to discuss the coronavirus and the city’s response.