WATCH: Roanoke leaders hold May 13 coronavirus news conference

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Mayor Sherman Lea addressing the public during a May 6 coronavirus update. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and other city leaders spoke on Wednesday afternoon.

The news conference is one of the city’s weekly news conferences scheduled to discuss the coronavirus and the city’s response.

