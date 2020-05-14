Butcher shop service helping Roanoke deli weather coronavirus pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – While the coronavirus is causing many businesses to struggle, it’s opening up a new opportunity for one local deli.

RT Smiths Deli in Roanoke is now also operating as a butcher shop.

Since the butcher shop service started back in March, it’s helped make up for some of the business the deli has lost.

Co-owner Karena Clinton said that every time meat is hard to find at grocery stores, their service grows a little bit more.

“We’re real excited to have it, especially in downtown where there are a lot more people moving into the downtown area who are living here, so that they don’t have to get in their cars and go to Kroger. Or, if you come down to the farmer’s market on Saturdays, we’re here," said Clinton.

The goal is to work with local farmers to expand the butcher shop with some locally-sourced meats.