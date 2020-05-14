Fallen State Trooper Lucas Dowell added to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It’s National Police Week, and on Wednesday night, America honored the heroes killed in the line of duty with a virtual candlelight vigil and the addition of more names to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Fallen Virginia State Trooper Lucas Dowell’s name was added this year. He’s one of 307 from across the country. Dowell died last year during a raid outside Farmville. He’s originally from Chilhowie, which is where he was laid to rest.

With the addition of Dowell’s name and others, there are now more than 21,000 names on the memorial.