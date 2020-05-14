Lynchburg authorities search for machete-wielding suspect after 2nd armed robbery

Lynchburg – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at the Apple Market on Old Forest Road Wednesda

Lynchburg armed robbery suspect (Lynchburg PD)

y night.

At 9:04 p.m., officers responded to 3216 Old Forest Road for a report of an armed robbery. A man armed with a machete entered the store and obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the business before fleeing on foot. The suspect is around 6′ and 160 to 170 lbs. He was wearing a mask covering his face and a brown jacket.

On Tuesday night, a man, armed with a machete, entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving, according to police.

But authorities described that suspect as a man between 5′8″ and 5′10″ and say he was wearing a black mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt and blank pants at the time of the robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.