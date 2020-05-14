NASCAR Cup Series returns to Martinsville Speedway on June 10

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is set to host its first-ever cup night race in its 73-year history.

The NASCAR Cup Series is returning to Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday, June 10.

Officials with Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR announced Thursday that they’ve been working closely with public health officials in order to ensure the safety of everyone involved during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race will run without fans in attendance. It starts at 7 p.m. on June 10.

“This will be a historic night for NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway as we turn on the lights to host a NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in our 73-year history,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell.

Fans can follow along on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.