Roanoke, Christiansburg Best Buys to allow in-person shopping
Customers can now shop inside a select number of stores by appointment-only
ROANOKE, Va. – Best Buy stores are now allowing shoppers to go inside select locations.
The Roanoke store on Valley View Blvd and the Christiansburg store on Shoppers Way are now open to customers by appointment only.
This new service gives customers a one-on-one consultation with a Best Buy or Geek Squad employee to help with their shopping needs and is available in nearly 600 stores across the country.
Since March, the stores have been using no contact curbside service for customers.
According to Best Buy, new safety measures have been implemented in the stores, including:
- Mandatory self-health checks by employees before each shift using a new employee app developed by Best Buy
- Mandatory protective gear for all employees, including gloves and masks, which will be provided by Best Buy
- Social distancing guidelines, outlined by signage and enforced by employees, to ensure appropriate distance between employees and customers
- Sanitization of areas and surfaces in the store before and after each appointment
