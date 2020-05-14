66ºF

Roanoke, Christiansburg Best Buys to allow in-person shopping

Customers can now shop inside a select number of stores by appointment-only

Caitlin Pickens, Producer

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. Best Buy, the nation's largest consumer electronics chain, is temporarily closing its stores, Saturday, March 21, 2020, and moving to curbside delivery service as it tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ROANOKE, Va. – Best Buy stores are now allowing shoppers to go inside select locations.

The Roanoke store on Valley View Blvd and the Christiansburg store on Shoppers Way are now open to customers by appointment only.

This new service gives customers a one-on-one consultation with a Best Buy or Geek Squad employee to help with their shopping needs and is available in nearly 600 stores across the country.

Since March, the stores have been using no contact curbside service for customers.

According to Best Buy, new safety measures have been implemented in the stores, including:

  • Mandatory self-health checks by employees before each shift using a new employee app developed by Best Buy
  • Mandatory protective gear for all employees, including gloves and masks, which will be provided by Best Buy
  • Social distancing guidelines, outlined by signage and enforced by employees, to ensure appropriate distance between employees and customers
  • Sanitization of areas and surfaces in the store before and after each appointment

