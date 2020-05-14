Roanoke, Christiansburg Best Buys to allow in-person shopping

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ROANOKE, Va. – Best Buy stores are now allowing shoppers to go inside select locations.

The Roanoke store on Valley View Blvd and the Christiansburg store on Shoppers Way are now open to customers by appointment only.

This new service gives customers a one-on-one consultation with a Best Buy or Geek Squad employee to help with their shopping needs and is available in nearly 600 stores across the country.

Since March, the stores have been using no contact curbside service for customers.

According to Best Buy, new safety measures have been implemented in the stores, including: