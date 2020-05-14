Roanoke pastor gives sermon at White House for National Day of Prayer

ROANOKE, Va. – A pastor with ties to Southwest Virginia received a special invitation to preach in front of the President.

Bishop Dwight Green, who leads Roanoke’s Holiness Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, participated in the National Day of Prayer on May 7. Green was one of seven pastors invited to the White House.

Green said he received the invitation from President Donald Trump out of the blue. He hopes his prayer inspired America and the President to stay faithful.

“I saw it as an opportunity to speak to the concerns of our urban community, and ask God," Green said. "We do need the help of God.”