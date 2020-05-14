Smoothie King delivers signature drinks to grocery store workers

ROANOKE, Va. – Smoothie King in Roanoke offered some essential workers a tasty drink during these tough times.

The location’s owner, Rocky Starleigh, delivered 50 smoothies across the Towners Shopping Center to Fresh Market employees on Thursday morning.

This special delivery comes after Starleigh dropped off more than 80 smoothies for workers at the Towers Kroger last week.

“It’s a great feeling for me to be able to give back to people who are working so hard on the front lines in this situation," Starleigh said. "Hopefully we can make it onto a positive situation.”

Starleigh said Smoothie Kings across the nation are pledging to donate 1 million smoothies to essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.