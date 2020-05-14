'They’re like family to me’: Local salons, barbershops prepare to welcome back customers on Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Brainy Reid and other Lynchburg-area stylists are using these next couple days to disinfect and prepare for an influx of customers who have been anxiously waiting to sit in their chairs.

“I haven’t seen my clients in a while. I think it’s almost been six weeks. So, they’re like family to me. I’m excited to see them; I’m excited to service them,” said Reid, owner of Divine Destiny Salon in Lynchburg.

But before anyone can be served--- Reid has signs stopping customers at the door.

Governor Ralph Northam said Wednesday there will be enforcement to make sure personal care places like hair and nail salons and barbershops are following guidelines with reopening Friday. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

She’s limiting her shop to one guest at a time and wants all her clients to wear a mask. She’ll be wearing one too.

"They’ll be required to wear a mask. You’ll see me sanitizing like crazy. We’ll be wiping down after each client,” said Reid.

Over at Paulie’s Barbershop in Lynchburg, the same rules apply.

“Each and every station will be wiped down and cleaned thoroughly before each client and after each client. We want to make sure that we’re keeping safe,” said Paul Coronto, owner of Paulie’s Barbershop.

Governor Northam has asked shops to practice social distancing too.

Coronto said they’re in the process of expanding, which will help all 8 barbers and their clients stay separated, 6 feet apart.

"It will be another two barbers on one end of the unit and then we'll have four in another unit. You'll be able to pass through all units to find your barber. I know it will be a little confusing for clients,” Coronto said.

Confusing changes that will eventually become the new normal.

"This is definitely a change for all of us and so we just have to adapt to the new changes,” Reid said.

10 News spoke with other salon and barbershop owners in the Lynchburg area who said they’re already booked until next week.

If you’d like to read Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandatory guidelines for owners, click here.