What’s News Today: frontline parade, travel delays

Road work could impact your commute today and tomorrow in Lynchburg. Between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Timberlake Road, between Candlewood Court and Old Graves Mill Road will be down to one lane as crews install a new power line.

We are expected to find out the fate of FloydFest today. The annual music festival draws thousands to Patrick County each year. Many other large events in the region have already announced cancellations.

The Roanoke County School Board is expected to approved its revised budget. The original $206 million plan has been reduced to $194 million due to decreased revenues expected because of COVID-19. As we’ve reported, the proposed budget freezes salaries, cuts planned cosmetic construction projects and replaces fewer buses.

Say thank you to those on the frontlines. There will be a ‘Frontline Heroes Parade’ at SOVAH Health in Danville and Martinsville from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fire, police and EMS will be parked outside the hospitals. You are invited to drive through the parade route to show your support.

There’s a family parade today at Virginia Veterans Care Center. The facility is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Families will drive through to see their loved ones.