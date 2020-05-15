Crews put out overnight structure fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Fire crews put out a fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews were called around midnight to the 600 block of 22nd Street SW for a fire at a commercial building.

The fire was marked under control at 12:46am. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. #WorkingFire #RoanokeFireEMS pic.twitter.com/28aqZoPuCE — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) May 15, 2020

Authorities say it took fire crews about 45 minutes to get it under control.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.