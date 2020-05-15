Roanoke superintendent search continues, finalists to be interviewed this month

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City School Board got an update Tuesday night about where the search stands for a new superintendent.

Lutheria Smith is leading the search committee and said the board interviewed “a slate of truly outstanding/exceptional semi-finalists on April 29 and 30.”

Smith says they will hold a closed meeting at an undisclosed location this month to interview finalists.

“We were truly blown away by the number and caliber of the truly highly qualified pool of candidates that McPherson & Jacobsen provided. They exceeded our high expectations,” said Smith.

34 people applied for the position. In 2007, the last time the district hired a superintendent, the board received 19 applicants.

The Board has said previously it will announce the next superintendent the week of May 25.

Dr. Rita Bishop plans to help in June and leave by the start of the next fiscal year, July 1.