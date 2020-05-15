WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives first coronavirus update with Virginia in Phase One
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update to Virginians on the state’s response to the coronavirus.
Much of Virginia is now in Phase One.
As of Friday, there are 28,672 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 977 people have died.
