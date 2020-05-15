80ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives first coronavirus update with Virginia in Phase One

Governor expected to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Gov. Ralph Northam giving his coronavirus update on May 13, 2020. (WSLS 10)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update to Virginians on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Much of Virginia is now in Phase One.

As of Friday, there are 28,672 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 977 people have died.

