'It feels good to get a haircut again’: Lynchburg-area salons reopen, follow strict guidelines

LYNCHBURG, Va. – First in line Friday morning to get a haircut at Blown Away Hair Salon in Lynchburg was Travis Barr. He said it’s been a long seven weeks.

“It feels good to get a haircut again, like I said, I’ve had some unprofessional ones between me and my wife. Other than that, it’s been a little shaggy. I’m glad to have fresh cut Friday back,” Barr said.

Owner Tara Brest said she’s thoroughly read through Gov. Ralph Northam’s 22 pages of guidelines before reopening. She’s made adjustments in her shop to keep clients safe.

“They said we could not have a reception desk area. What I did was made make a makeshift with a (plastic) shield so that when a client is checking out, they can be protected,” Brest said.

And because everyone has to wear a mask, Brest is no longer cutting her male clients’ beards.

“I say, ‘I apologize but I am unable to trim your beard at this time.’ They all have been so cooperative. They’re like, ‘That’s fine, I will do it at home. No big deal,” Brest said.

After all it’s best to cooperate for everyone’s safety.

“I think she’s taking the necessary precautions we all need to,” Barr said.

Brest created a contactless way for payment. Some customers are sending their money in advance or through cashless apps.

She’s also selling $2 masks to clients who don’t have masks or don’t want to ruin a good one when getting a hair color.