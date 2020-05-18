Body found in Montgomery County

Published: May 18, 2020, 11:09 am Updated: May 18, 2020, 11:15 am

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say a body was found in Montgomery County over the weekend.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found on Saturday on Indian Valley Road. Authorities believe the body is tied to a missing person’s case.

The body has not been identified yet, and authorities are waiting for the results from the medical examiner’s office.

