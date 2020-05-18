70ºF

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers May 18 coronavirus update

Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives the coronavirus update on May 15. (WSLS 10)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update to Virginians on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

The governor is expected to speak at 2 p.m.

As of Monday, there are 31,140 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,014 people have died.

