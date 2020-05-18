WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers May 18 coronavirus update
Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update to Virginians on the state’s response to the coronavirus.
The governor is expected to speak at 2 p.m.
As of Monday, there are 31,140 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,014 people have died.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]
