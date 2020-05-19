One hurt after car fire in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say one person was injured after a car fire in Campbell County.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Windfall Road when a four-door sedan caught on fire, according to officials.

There were three people inside the car, and one person was hurt and treated for fire-related injuries, according to authorities.

Officials say the fire seems to be accidental and they believe it started behind the dashboard of the car.