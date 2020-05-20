Carroll County students show off art in virtual show

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A virtual art show is now taking the place of the Carroll County Public School district’s annual in-person one.

They’re calling it the CCPSD First Digital Art Show and it will display art from every grade and school in the county.

Visitors can vote for a “Fan Favorite," and judges will select a “Best in Show."

Even though it’s quite different from what families are used to, the response has been positive, some even suggest having it virtually every year.

“They’ve liked it so far and they were able to share it with their family,” said Lindsay Spencer, art teacher. “They could take screen shots and put it on Facebook so they’ve liked the ability to be able to share it with other people that might not be able to come in and see the real thing.”

The virtual art show website will be up through the end of the school year, which is Friday.