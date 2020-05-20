Landslide prompts road closure in Salem
2400 block of Franklin Street closed
SALEM, Va. – Part of Franklin Street is closed in Salem due to a landslide blocking the street, according to Salem Fire-EMS.
The 2400 block is temporarily closed, not far from where Franklin Street meets Tyler Way and Poff Lane.
Salem Fire-EMS says to find a detour if you’re trying to access Upland Drive or any points past the closure.
The 2400 Block of Franklin Street is closed to thru traffic due to a landslide that has blocked the roadway. Please find a detour if you are accessing Upland Drive and any points past that closure. pic.twitter.com/P9yZtj1YfV— Salem (VA) Fire-EMS (@SalemVAFireEMS) May 20, 2020
