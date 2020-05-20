51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Landslide prompts road closure in Salem

2400 block of Franklin Street closed

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Salem, Weather
Part of Franklin Road is closed in Salem due to a landslide blocking the street, according to Salem Fire-EMS.
Part of Franklin Road is closed in Salem due to a landslide blocking the street, according to Salem Fire-EMS. (Salem Fire-EMS)

SALEM, Va. – Part of Franklin Street is closed in Salem due to a landslide blocking the street, according to Salem Fire-EMS.

The 2400 block is temporarily closed, not far from where Franklin Street meets Tyler Way and Poff Lane.

Salem Fire-EMS says to find a detour if you’re trying to access Upland Drive or any points past the closure.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: