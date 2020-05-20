Roanoke County announces phased reopening outdoor activies

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Starting at the end of this week, you’ll be able to enjoy outdoor facilities in Roanoke County, like playgrounds and Explore Park.

County officials say some services will be reopened starting Friday after Phase One of the commonwealth’s reopening plan was put into motion by Gov. Northam’s executive order.

Here’s a breakdown of what will be open when:

Parks and Greenways

Starting Saturday, playgrounds will be open and limited equipment like basketball hoops will be available to use. Visitors are required to follow state-mandated guidelines for group sizes and social distancing. Picnic shelters and field rentals will not start until Phase 2.

Explore Park

Treetop Quest: Aerial courses and ziplines will reopen on Saturday with a limit of 9 participants every 20 minutes. Sanitation and social distancing procedures will be in place.

Visitor Center: The welcome and information center will be open starting Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with reduced occupancy.

Camping and gear rental: Reservations for primitive camping, tent rental, cabins and yurts are currently being offered through Blue Mountain Adventures and Don’s Cab-Inns

Tube and kayak rentals: Gear rental and shuttle services will start back up on Friday and will run each Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Modifications have been made to shuttles for social distancing.

Twin Creeks Brewpub: Expected to open over the next few weeks. Updates will be provided on the Twin Creeks Brewing website and social media pages.

Summer Camps

A limited lineup of full-day child care programs will be available starting Monday, June 1 at Green Ridge Recreation Center and Brambleton Center. Registration will open to the public on Tuesday, May 26. All half-day and summer camp programs at Camp Roanoke and Explore Park are canceled for the season.

Green Ridge Recreation Center & Splash Valley Water Park

These two facilities cannot open under Phase 1, but are expected to partially reopen under Phase 2 with capacity restrictions. Dates will be announced when they are available.

Recreation Programs & Special Events

All adult leisure and family recreation programs scheduled through June have been canceled. Large community events through August have also been canceled. A new lineup of events with social distancing procedures is in the works.

Administrative Facilities & Athletic Leagues

Offices at the Public Service Center on Kessler Mill Road will stay closed to walk-in visitors. If you have questions, call 540-387-6078 ext. 0. Youth athletic leagues are canceled for the spring. No decision has been made about adult athletics in the fall.