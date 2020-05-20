48ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Roanoke leaders hold May 20 coronavirus news conference

News conference scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Livestream player will be added before event begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Roanoke, Coronavirus
Roanoke city leaders call on citizens to take precautions during reopening
Roanoke city leaders call on citizens to take precautions during reopening

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and other city leaders are scheduled to speak on Wednesday afternoon.

This will be the city’s first news conference since Virginia entered Phase One.

The news conference is one of the city’s weekly news conferences scheduled to discuss the coronavirus and the city’s response.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: