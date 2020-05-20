WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers May 20 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update to Virginians on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

This will be the governor’s final Wednesday coronavirus update if current trends continue.

Starting next week, he’ll only be giving updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

As of Wednesday, there are 32,908 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,074 people have died.

