One hospitalized, Radford home a total loss after overnight fire

RADFORD, Va. – One person is in the hospital and a home in Radford is a total loss after an overnight fire, according to Radford Fire-EMS.

Authorities say the fire happened just after midnight at 560 Rock Road West.

Four people lived in the home, and one of them was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

According to Radford Fire-EMS, the home was a rental owned by Inglewood Properties and is a total loss. The fire is still under investigation but appears to be a loss.