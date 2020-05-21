One hospitalized, Radford home a total loss after overnight fire
RADFORD, Va. – One person is in the hospital and a home in Radford is a total loss after an overnight fire, according to Radford Fire-EMS.
Authorities say the fire happened just after midnight at 560 Rock Road West.
Four people lived in the home, and one of them was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.
According to Radford Fire-EMS, the home was a rental owned by Inglewood Properties and is a total loss. The fire is still under investigation but appears to be a loss.
