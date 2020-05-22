Help for Virginia school systems adding school resource officers
See if your location is one of the more than a dozen getting money
RADFORD, Va. – Radford is getting help paying for school resource officers. City Manager David Ridpath says they were just notified they will get a Department of Criminal Justice Services grant to help pay for two officers over the next three years.
The grant is valued at $120,920 a year and requires a local match of $29,650 a year but Ridpath says that money will come from the police department budget.
He says they are expecting this money but they have to make sure it comes from the state after COVID19 cuts.
This is part of more than $95 million in federal grant funding to 229 localities, nonprofit organizations, and state agencies throughout Virginia to support state and local criminal justice programs. The Criminal Justice Services Board of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) approved these grants during its May 21 virtual meeting.
Other local school districts were also awarded money for school resource officers and security officers including:
- Amherst County: a grant valued at $56,303 with a $17,685 local match required
- Bedford County: a grant valued at $63,128 with a $19,772 local match required
- Buena Vista: grants valued at $135,000 with a $25,555 local match required
- Carroll County: grants valued at $70,000 with a $19,242 local match required
- Danville: a grant valued at $31,487 with a $8,256 local match required
- Floyd County: a grant valued at $70,000 with a $23,926 local match required
- Franklin County: grants valued at $140,000 with a $55,342 local match required
- Galax: a grant valued at $36,950 with a $10,254 local match required
- Nelson County: a grant valued at $68,519 with a $38,398 local match required
- Rocky Mount: a grant valued at $70,000 with a $27,671 local match required
- Salem: a grant valued at $70,000 with a $14,797 local match required
- Wythe County: grants valued at $40,640 with a $31,168 local match required
