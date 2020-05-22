Help for Virginia school systems adding school resource officers

RADFORD, Va. – Radford is getting help paying for school resource officers. City Manager David Ridpath says they were just notified they will get a Department of Criminal Justice Services grant to help pay for two officers over the next three years.

The grant is valued at $120,920 a year and requires a local match of $29,650 a year but Ridpath says that money will come from the police department budget.

He says they are expecting this money but they have to make sure it comes from the state after COVID19 cuts.

This is part of more than $95 million in federal grant funding to 229 localities, nonprofit organizations, and state agencies throughout Virginia to support state and local criminal justice programs. The Criminal Justice Services Board of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) approved these grants during its May 21 virtual meeting.

Other local school districts were also awarded money for school resource officers and security officers including: