Local chiropractor inspires people to lose “quarantine-15” with original song

SALEM, Va. – Beating weight gain dubbed the “quarantine-15” has certainly been a struggle as many of us are spending an unusual amount of time at home now. A local chiropractor is inspiring his patients to drop the pounds with an original song called "flatten my curves."

Dr. Dan Davidson of the Back Resort in Salem is a staple in the community. The business just celebrated it’s 35th anniversary. “Dr. Dan,” as many call him, is perhaps best known for his uplifting personality and singing to his patients. A guitar or ukulele is never far from his medical equipment.

A business and social media savvy owner, over the years he has written and performed many health-related songs. His latest is inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, and encourages his patients to make healthier choices.

The video on youtube has thousands of hits. He’s turned the popularity of the song into a movement to get fit, creating an online community through Facebook and flattenmycurves.com.

Watch the video here.