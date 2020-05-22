Section of VA-116 collapses in Franklin County due to rain

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A section of VA-116 on Windy Gap Mountain in Franklin County has collapsed due to rain, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid Rt. 116 for the rest of the day.

The section of road that collapsed is near the Franklin County and Roanoke County line just past the Coopers Cove Road intersection.

Authorities say they have not received an estimate on how long repairs will take from VDOT.