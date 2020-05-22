WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers May 22 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update to Virginians on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Friday afternoon.

This update will be his final Friday coronavirus update if current trends continue. Starting next week, he’ll only be giving updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

As of Friday, there are 34,950 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,136 people have died.

