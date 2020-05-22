What’s News Today: resorts reopening, graduations

ROANOKE, Va. – Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. One lane of Rivermont Avenue at the intersection of D Street will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install a new power line.

The Lake Robertson Campground will begin gradually reopening today. It will open at about 50 percent capacity, with limited services. Restroom and shower facilities in the campground and restrooms at the boat ramp will be open, but other facilities, like picnic shelters, will remain closed.

The Greenbrier Resort reopens today. The resort has been closed for the last two months. There will be added safety measures, including a full-time team, dedicated to cleaning high-touch surfaces, like door handles and railings. Reservation times have been spread out and seating areas have been adjusted in restaurants to allow for distancing.

Rockbridge County holds a parade and virtual graduation for the class of 2020 today. Graduates and their families will go from Rockbridge County High School to Hull’s Drive-in, where graduates and their families will view the virtual graduation show. The community is encouraged to park along the parade route and cheer for the graduates. The parade begins at 7:45 p.m.

Craig County Schools will hold a drive-up graduation ceremony today at 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Seniors will remain in their cars until called to the stage.

A water main repair in Lexington could cause delays today. The intersection of Preston Street and Spotswood Drive will be closed starting at 6 a.m. A detour will be in place. Water service could be impacted nearby.

Evergreen Burial Park is looking for volunteers today to place flags today ahead of Memorial Day. All other events at the Evergreen properties are cancelled due to COVID-19. Anyone wanting to volunteer should meet at the Challenger Flag Poll at 10 a.m. Boy Scouts will place flags at the Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, with Girl Scouts helping to remove them next week.