Buying grocies online gets easier for those using SNAP benefits

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that more than 740,000 Virginians, using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, will now be able to pay for their groceries and have them delivered.

The U. S. Department of Agriculture approved the pilot program, which was mandated in the 2014 Farm Bill.

“This continued public health emergency has made access to healthy, affordable food challenging, particularly for Virginians who live in food deserts, have disabilities, or face transportation barriers,” said Governor Northam. “Allowing Virginia families who receive SNAP benefits to purchase groceries online and have them safely delivered to their homes will give vulnerable populations additional flexibility to put food on the table without putting themselves at unnecessary risk.”

The program will launch on Friday, May 29th on Amazon and Walmart online platforms.

SNAP benefits cannot be used to pay delivery, service or convenience fees.