Just in time for the holiday weekend, some federal parks reopen

ROANOKE, Va. – The George Washington and Jefferson National Forests reopened many recreation sites.

All trailheads, providing access to the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, except Dragon’s Tooth and Spy Rock, reopened Friday, May 22nd.

All shooting ranges reopened Saturday, May 23rd, as well as Crabtree Falls, Cascades, Pandapas Pond and Roaring Run for day use.

The South Pedlar ATV Trail System is scheduled to open on Tuesday, May 26th.

Other recreational sites, including Peters Mills Run will reopen on Thursday, May 28th.

Campgrounds and day-use areas within them, will remain closed for now.

“We know the importance of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests to communities and we want people to use and enjoy the forests again,” says Job Timm, George Washington and Jefferson Forests Supervisor. “We are working on phased plans to reopen sites and facilities, but protecting our visitors and employees remains our highest priority. And while we understand there may be some excitement from the public to return to beloved recreation areas, please respect site closures and continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe.”

All restrooms are closed and visitors should wear a face mask and bring hand sanitizer.

Flooding could impact operations.