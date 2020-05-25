71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Rescue crews save 5 people stranded along the James River

Three people were on a rock in the river, while two were on the river bank

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: James River, Rockbridge County
Breaking News
Breaking News (WSLS 10)

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – All five stranded people have been saved.

They are all being taken back to the Foot Bridge area.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are working to rescue five people right now along the James River.

Three people are on a rock in the river, while two others are on the river bank in the Balcony Falls area, near Glasgow in Rockbridge County.

Crews from Bedford County and Amherst County, as well as the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, are working together to save these people.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: