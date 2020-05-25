Rescue crews save 5 people stranded along the James River

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – All five stranded people have been saved.

They are all being taken back to the Foot Bridge area.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are working to rescue five people right now along the James River.

Three people are on a rock in the river, while two others are on the river bank in the Balcony Falls area, near Glasgow in Rockbridge County.

Crews from Bedford County and Amherst County, as well as the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, are working together to save these people.