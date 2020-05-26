WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam expected to address possible mask requirement

Published: May 26, 2020, 11:28 am Updated: May 26, 2020, 11:45 am

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.

He’s expected to speak at 2 p.m.

In Friday’s address, the governor said he’d have an update about face coverings during his Tuesday address.

As of Tuesday, there are 39,342 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,236 people have died.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

Starting Tuesday, Northam will only be giving updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.