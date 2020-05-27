Giving feedback on re-opening Virginia schools, education work group starts listening sessions

ROANOKE, Va. – Discussions kick off Wednesday as leaders try to work through the challenges of students and staff returning to school in the fall.

The Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Education Work Group is made up of superintendents, college leaders and the Virginia Department of Health.

The group was announced last week and many people voiced concerns that teachers, parents and community members were not going to be involved in the discussions.

There are now sessions with Virginia Education Secretary Atif Qarni. Many are organized by the Virginia Education Association to include teachers in all the grade levels, special education, transportation and more.

The work group is chaired by Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, and is staffed by Deputy Secretary Education Fran Bradford, State Council of Higher Education Director Peter Blake, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. They make up the steering committee for the work group.

“As we begin to think about how Virginia’s education system can operate in the summer and fall, it is crucial that we have the advice of a diverse, thoughtful group of education leaders,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “This group will use their expertise to guide our approach and help ensure that all voices are heard and all recommendations are made through the lens of equity.”

“This is a chance for you to suggest strategies that support continuity of learning, effective school operations, and safe learning environments for students and staff, while ensuring equitable opportunities for all,” says the signup page on the VEA website. “Secretary Qarni will be incorporating your insights into the recommendations being prepared by task forces operated by the Virginia Department of Education and Secretary of Education. These Strategy Sessions are not about whether schools reopen in the fall, as that decision will be informed by the Virginia Department of Health.”

To join, you have to fill out a form for one of the eight sessions and participants will be chosen to ensure that each group comprises a diverse group of VEA members, “We will take into account geographic, gender, and ethnic diversity as 20-member groups are established. Members selected to participate will be contacted with weblink information,” says the website.

May 27 PreK-Grade 3

May 28 Grades 4-8

May 29 High School

June 1 Special Education

June 2 Nutrition Services/Custodial & Maintenance

June 3 Career & Technical Ed

June 4 Transportation

June 5 Art, Music & PE

From the Governor’s news release:

Virginia’s COVID-19 Education Work Group will develop recommendations on key issues schools must address before reopening and help determine how to ensure continuity of learning for Virginia students from cradle to classroom to career. After this guidance is developed, the work group will transition to focus on long-term recovery plans to include addressing learning gaps and social emotional needs of students resulting from school closures.

In the coming weeks, Governor Northam will outline a roadmap for Virginia schools, colleges, and universities to return to in-person learning in a safe, equitable, and responsible manner. The data-driven and science-based approach will include recommendations from the COVID-19 Education Work Group, and will be coordinated with the Forward Virginia plan to gradually ease public health restrictions. The Forward Virginia plan is grounded in federal CDC guidelines, and includes specific goals to contain the spread of the virus through increased testing, contact tracing, and ensuring adequate medical capacity.