Man in critical condition, woman arrested after Bedford stabbing

BEDFORD, Va. – Authorities say a man is in critical condition after he was stabbed by a woman in Bedford County on Wednesday.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Shingle Block Road after getting a call from a woman who said a woman stabbed a man several times in the woods nearby.

Once deputies arrived in the area, they say they found a woman matching the description given by the caller at the intersection of Shingle Block Road and Rock Cliff Road. They say she was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say the woman, Kathryn Hudson, assaulted Donald Craighead, who was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries to the face, neck and back. Per the sheriff’s office, Craighead is in critical condition.