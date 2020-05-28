Man sues Danville police for $10 million, claiming they used excessive force during arrest

DANVILLE, Va. – A Pittsylvania County man has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Danville Police Department.

Eldridge Meeks claims the department used excessive force while arresting him. According to X-ray images in the lawsuit, Meeks broke his clavicle and fractured his ribs during his 2018 arrest.

X-ray image shows fractures to Eldridge Meeks' clavicle as a result of injuries inflicted by defendants on May 25, 2018, according to a court document. (WSLS 10)

The complaint says he ran from police but was later forced to the ground while handcuffed with an officer sitting on his back.

Meeks was wanted for outstanding non-violent felonies and police also knew he had a history of running from law enforcement, argued the complaint.

The arrest was captured on body camera footage, according to the complaint.