Roanoke County to test emergency alert system

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County will be testing its emergency alert system at 9 a.m. Thursday, according to county officials.

The test will be similar to a reverse 911 call and allows the county to call every household listed in its database in case of an emergency. Officials say the system is tested each year to make sure everything is up to date.

The tests will only be done in eastern Roanoke County in the Vinton and Mt. Pleasant areas.

Officials say the alerts are typically used by police, fire and rescue, or the sheriff’s office in the case of imminent threats like local flooding, wildfires, severe weather, evacuation notices or other public safety warnings.

County residents are able to sign up with cell phone numbers, email addresses and add additional addresses to notifications. To sign up or update your information, go here.