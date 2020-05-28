78ºF

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives first coronavirus update since announcing mask requirement

Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Gov. Ralph Northam speaking on May 26, 2020, informing Virginians about the upcoming mask requirement
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Thursday afternoon.

He is expected to speak at 2 p.m.

During Tuesday’s update, he announced that starting tomorrow, at times, face coverings will be required in Virginia.

As of Thursday, there are 41,401 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,338 people have died.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

The governor is now only be giving coronavirus updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

