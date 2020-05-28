WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives first coronavirus update since announcing mask requirement

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Thursday afternoon.

He is expected to speak at 2 p.m.

During Tuesday’s update, he announced that starting tomorrow, at times, face coverings will be required in Virginia.

As of Thursday, there are 41,401 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,338 people have died.

The governor is now only be giving coronavirus updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.