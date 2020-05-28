What’s News Today: Alert system test, budget meeting

ROANOKE, Va. – A virtual ceremony takes place today, recognizing Virginia's 133 school superintendents and their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regional Superintendents of the Year will be recognized and the Virginia Superintendent of the Year will be announced.

Roanoke County will test its RoCo Alert System, this morning at 9 a.m. The test is conducted each year to ensure procedure, processes and training are up-to-date. The system works like a reverse 911, allowing the county to call people in the county, registered in the 911 center’s database. Test notifications will only be going out to people in eastern parts of the county, including Vinton and Mount Pleasant.

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force holds a drive-thru testing site today. It will be open from noon to 2 p.m. at Floyd County Recreation Center Ball Field. You will need an authorization letter from the health department and an appointment.

Roanoke City Council holds a public hearing tonight about its proposed budget. The city is project a drop of $1.3 million. The budget includes closing city pools this year, closing library branches one day a week, and eliminating vacant positions. You can provide comment about the budget until 4 p.m. today.

Experts at Virginia Tech will talk about the effect of COVID-19 on the food supply. During the pandemic, supply chains have been disrupted as processing plants shut down. Also, more people are cooking at home than ever before, instead of eating out.